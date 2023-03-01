Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Road to a state title: Pike County girls fall in first ever state semifinal appearance

Clements used a suffocating defense to dash the Lady Bulldogs' dreams, ending the Pike County...
Clements used a suffocating defense to dash the Lady Bulldogs' dreams, ending the Pike County season with a 56-25 final.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Wiregrass-area team looked to try and punch their ticket to a 3A Girls State Championship matchup, as Pike County took on Clements in semifinal action.

Pike County 25 - Clements 56

The Lady Colts used a suffocating defense to dash the Lady Bulldogs’ dreams.

Clements (23-8) came out strong in the first half, as they forced 21 turnovers with their full-court pressure and trapping half-court defenses.

That defensive help made sure that the Lady Colts never trailed at any point during the game, as they pushed to an early double digit lead after one quarter and was up 25 at the half.

Pike County’s (27-6) first ever appearance in a state semifinal did not go the way the Lady Bulldogs hoped, going 9-for-45 (20%) from the field and just 12% (2-for-16) from beyond the arc.

The Lady Bulldogs top contributor was Amity White, finishing with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Taniyah Green also had 5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal for her part.

The Lady Colts were led by Taylor Farrar (12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals), Leah Childress (10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 4 steals), and Shakarri Bailey (10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals).

Clements will get a 3A title matchup with Trinity (31-2) on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

News4′s Briana Jones will be live from Birmingham throughout the week with highlights and coverage of our local teams. You can find the full Wiregrass team schedule for Birmingham by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday
A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations

Latest News

The AHSAA High School State Basketball Tournament is in Birmingham.
SCORES: AHSAA State Basketball Tournament tips off in Birmingham
Alabama forward Brandon Miller reacts to an official's call during overtime in the team's NCAA...
Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller’s pregame pat-down
FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio...
2-time Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards dies at 97
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season