Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

SBA loans available for tornado-affected communities

10 tornado affected counties can apply for individual assistance through the U.S. SBA
10 tornado affected counties can apply for individual assistance through the U.S. SBA(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Help is available for individuals who were denied assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans for homeowners and renters living in the following tornado-affected counties: Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa.

Borrowers are eligible for up to $200,000 for personal property or real estate losses, with a 0% interest rate within the first year and 2.3% interest going forward.

SBA public affairs specialist Leroy Frazier said applicants would not have to put up collateral for amounts under $25,000.

“After the $25,000 amount, that would be a conversation that they would have with the loan officer,” Frazier said.

There are 24 counties in Alabama, including Montgomery, that are on the contiguous list, which means individuals living in that area do not qualify for a SBA loan. However, businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $2 million in loans.

Frazier said churches could apply and use the borrowed amount to help their members, adding he met with several pastors in Flatwood on Monday.

All applicants can either apply online or go to a business recovery center at the following locations:

  • Dallas County - Grace Tabernacle Church administration, 2300 Summerfield Rd, Selma
  • Autauga County - Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, 131 N Court St., Prattville

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead and a 39-year-old has been charged with murder after an incident in...
Elmore County man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting

Latest News

Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church of God in Georgiana was destroyed when a vehicle crashed into it...
Georgiana church destroyed in deadly vehicle crash
Alabaman awarded $53M to address PFAS in drinking water
Alabaman awarded $53M to address PFAS in drinking water
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday