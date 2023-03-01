SBA loans available for tornado-affected communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Help is available for individuals who were denied assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans for homeowners and renters living in the following tornado-affected counties: Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa.

Borrowers are eligible for up to $200,000 for personal property or real estate losses, with a 0% interest rate within the first year and 2.3% interest going forward.

SBA public affairs specialist Leroy Frazier said applicants would not have to put up collateral for amounts under $25,000.

“After the $25,000 amount, that would be a conversation that they would have with the loan officer,” Frazier said.

There are 24 counties in Alabama, including Montgomery, that are on the contiguous list, which means individuals living in that area do not qualify for a SBA loan. However, businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $2 million in loans.

Frazier said churches could apply and use the borrowed amount to help their members, adding he met with several pastors in Flatwood on Monday.

All applicants can either apply online or go to a business recovery center at the following locations:

Dallas County - Grace Tabernacle Church administration, 2300 Summerfield Rd, Selma

Autauga County - Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, 131 N Court St., Prattville

