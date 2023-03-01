WSFA’s Amanda Curran takes part in ‘Women in Blue’ campaign for colorectal cancer awareness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama is kicking off its Women in Blue Campaign.

Colon cancer is actually the 2nd most commonly occurring cancer in women and it’s the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women. This year, it’s expected more than 53,000 will die from colon cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

The Cancer Wellness Foundation’s Women in Blue Campaign seeks to raise awareness for colorectal cancer. A total of 18 women in the area have committed to wearing the color blue every day of the month and raise money for cancer patients across the River Region.

Meteorologist Amanda Curran is one of the 18 women participating this year. You can help with her campaign here.

It’s recommended everyone over the age of 50 be screened for colorectal cancer. Doctors say if you have a family history of the disease, you may need to be screened earlier.

