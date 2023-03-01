Advertise
WSFA’s Amanda Curran takes part in ‘Women in Blue’ campaign for colorectal cancer awareness

WSFA First Alert meteorologist Amanda Curran is one of 18 women participating this year in the...
WSFA First Alert meteorologist Amanda Curran is one of 18 women participating this year in the "Women in Blue" campaign to raise awareness for colorectal cancer.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama is kicking off its Women in Blue Campaign.

Colon cancer is actually the 2nd most commonly occurring cancer in women and it’s the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women. This year, it’s expected more than 53,000 will die from colon cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

The Cancer Wellness Foundation’s Women in Blue Campaign seeks to raise awareness for colorectal cancer. A total of 18 women in the area have committed to wearing the color blue every day of the month and raise money for cancer patients across the River Region.

Meteorologist Amanda Curran is one of the 18 women participating this year. You can help with her campaign here.

It’s recommended everyone over the age of 50 be screened for colorectal cancer. Doctors say if you have a family history of the disease, you may need to be screened earlier.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central...
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama is kicking off its Women in Blue Campaign.((Source: Cancer Wellness Foundation))

