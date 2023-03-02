Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal early...
Man dead in early morning Montgomery homicide
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs

Latest News

Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival in Marseille,...
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Chicago police officer dies, suspect wounded in shootout
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
‘Forever chemicals’ about to get their first US limits
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
We're just days away from primary elections in Alabama. We're getting some insight into how...
Lawmakers to debate bills on election security