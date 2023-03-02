ASU’s Chris Robb named FCS at large Video Coordinator of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Collegiate Sports Video Association has named Chris Robb, Director of Football Video Services for Alabama State University, the 2022-23 FCS/At-Large Video Coordinator of the Year.

Robb was selected by his FCS peers nationwide to receive the Video Coordinator of the Year honor.

Robb is entering his second season leading the video efforts for Alabama State’s football program. He and his outstanding crew of student assistants exceeded expectations while providing their coaching staff with videos of practices, games, and opponent film.

Previously a wide receiver for the Hornets, Robb transitioned into a student coaching role after the 2017 season.

Robb earned his bachelor’s degree in health science from Alabama State in 2019, concentrating in rehabilitation services. He is currently working toward a master’s degree in sport management.

Robb is now a finalist for the prestigious Bob Matey National Video Coordinator of the Year award, which will be announced at the annual CSVA banquet on May 10 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Bob Matey award is presented to the Video Coordinator who displays innovation, determination, perseverance, and technical skill, as portrayed by the late Bob Matey, legendary Video Coordinator from Texas A&M.

