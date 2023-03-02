Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn University launches new aviation and aerospace research lab

Tom Rogers, the managing director of Auburn’s new Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab, is pictured...
Tom Rogers, the managing director of Auburn’s new Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab, is pictured looking down to student worker Krissy Yost as they work on equipment involving a newly constructed lab space that mimics the inside of a commercial airplane with capabilities to also represent aerospace projects.(MOLLY BARTELS | Auburn University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University recently launched a new Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab that will focus on emerging technologies to provide supply chain solutions for the two industries.

“All of the experiments and tests conducted by the lab will provide concrete, scientific evidence that the technology can cut cost, improve safety and enhance efficiencies of businesses and government organizations today,” said Tom Rogers, the managing director of the Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab, a former pilot and a 2012 alumnus of Auburn. “It is about proving that the technology will deliver a strong return on investment.”

The new lab aims to promote the implementation of serialized identification technologies in helping the aviation and aerospace industries better track everything from passenger cargo, safety equipment, catering carts, and maintenance history on commercial flights to various other inventories sent into space and returned to Earth.

The lab is a component of Auburn’s Radio Frequency Identification, or RFID, Lab that also focuses on the areas of retail, supply chain, and manufacturing. RFID refers to technologies that use radio waves to identify products and objects. As part of an RFID system, RFID inlays and tags can be easily scanned via RFID readers within close proximity and at an extended distance of several meters. Data from large quantities of inventory, for example, can be summarized all at once, recording hundreds of items in seconds.

“There are just a lot of applications for the technology in both the commercial aviation and aerospace sectors,” Rogers said, noting that the goal is to guide future advancements through public-private partnership, with a core purpose of identifying uses and applications for market-ready emerging technologies and determining their real-world business value.

In addition to industry partners and national leaders driving sensor technology adoption, the Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab will also work closely with Auburn professors and students through hands-on, in-the-field work to develop innovative solutions.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal early...
Man dead in early morning Montgomery homicide
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs

Latest News

Michael McCall Jr. was last seen on February 15 in the area of Hayneville.
Public assistance needed in search for missing Lowndes County man
Image of tornado damage in Autauga County from Jan. 12, 2023.
2 weeks left for Alabama storm survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson is taking a closer look at the issue in a...
Silent Sirens: A WSFA 12 News special report
Colonel Jonathan Archer
ALEA announces new Director of Public Safety