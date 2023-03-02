Auburn University launches new aviation and aerospace research lab

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University recently launched a new Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab that will focus on emerging technologies to provide supply chain solutions for the two industries.

“All of the experiments and tests conducted by the lab will provide concrete, scientific evidence that the technology can cut cost, improve safety and enhance efficiencies of businesses and government organizations today,” said Tom Rogers, the managing director of the Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab, a former pilot and a 2012 alumnus of Auburn. “It is about proving that the technology will deliver a strong return on investment.”

The new lab aims to promote the implementation of serialized identification technologies in helping the aviation and aerospace industries better track everything from passenger cargo, safety equipment, catering carts, and maintenance history on commercial flights to various other inventories sent into space and returned to Earth.

The lab is a component of Auburn’s Radio Frequency Identification, or RFID, Lab that also focuses on the areas of retail, supply chain, and manufacturing. RFID refers to technologies that use radio waves to identify products and objects. As part of an RFID system, RFID inlays and tags can be easily scanned via RFID readers within close proximity and at an extended distance of several meters. Data from large quantities of inventory, for example, can be summarized all at once, recording hundreds of items in seconds.

“There are just a lot of applications for the technology in both the commercial aviation and aerospace sectors,” Rogers said, noting that the goal is to guide future advancements through public-private partnership, with a core purpose of identifying uses and applications for market-ready emerging technologies and determining their real-world business value.

In addition to industry partners and national leaders driving sensor technology adoption, the Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab will also work closely with Auburn professors and students through hands-on, in-the-field work to develop innovative solutions.

