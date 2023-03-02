Bridge Crossing Jubilee crowds expected to bring business to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The voting rights march may have started in Selma but it ended in Montgomery. And the city of Montgomery is also preparing for large crowds this weekend for Selma’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

“You can’t talk about Selma without talking about Montgomery. We can’t talk about the history of Montgomery without talking about Selma,” said Ron Simmons with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

Simmons says preparations are underway in the capital city ahead of the jubilee, which will be attended by President Joe Biden. Thousands are expected to make their way to the Selma to take part in the festivities.

“That spills over into Montgomery as those delegates are making their way to Montgomery. And not only that, those delegates, they actually stay in the city. Not just them, but so many others that come here because Selma is limited on the space they have and hotel occupancy. And with the damage that they’ve experienced, then we really are having to really help in that area,” said Simmons.

The hotel occupancy in downtown Montgomery is almost at 100%. And Simmons says it will be a big weekend for area businesses.

“That’s really good for our hotel partners, it’s good for our restaurants and other things to do because they’re going to be looking for that when they’re not in their meetings and not at the Bridge Crossing Jubilee and those events,” said Simmons. “And it’s also great for the city of Montgomery from a revenue perspective. Lodging tax will be really, really good this week.”

Because of the president’s visit and this weekend’s festivities, the city will close down some streets in downtown Montgomery, but those have not been announced yet.

