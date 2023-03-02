Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bullock County now offers online tag renewal

By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County residents can now renew their car tags and look up documents from home.

Bullock County Probate Judge James E Tatum is excited to announce the new advancement the county has been working on since the pandemic initially hit the country.

Residents can now purchase and renew car tags by mail and online, along with looking up documents like deeds and mortgages dating back from 10 years, except military records and adoptions.

Tatum says this advancement was needed and is grateful to make it possible with the help of some political figures.

“Well, we had to get a legislative act passed. I want to thank Senator Beasley and Senator Berry Forte for navigating this procedure for this bill in the legislature and ultimately getting it signed by the governor,” said Tatum.

Click here to renew your car tags.

To research, documents go to www.psearch.syscononline.com

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday

Latest News

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
The Board of Trustees voted on Feb. 2 to discontinue the partnership citing federal regulations...
Troy University closes its Confucius Institute
The change will have a huge impact on the thousands of Alabamians living with Diabetes that use...
ADPH reacts after drug maker Eli Lilly caps Insulin cost at $35
March 1, 2007 is a date our state will never forget. It's the day 8 students lost their lives...
Two deadly tornado anniversaries remembered in Alabama this week