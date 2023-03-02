Bullock County now offers online tag renewal

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County residents can now renew their car tags and look up documents from home.

Bullock County Probate Judge James E Tatum is excited to announce the new advancement the county has been working on since the pandemic initially hit the country.

Residents can now purchase and renew car tags by mail and online, along with looking up documents like deeds and mortgages dating back from 10 years, except military records and adoptions.

Tatum says this advancement was needed and is grateful to make it possible with the help of some political figures.

“Well, we had to get a legislative act passed. I want to thank Senator Beasley and Senator Berry Forte for navigating this procedure for this bill in the legislature and ultimately getting it signed by the governor,” said Tatum.

Click here to renew your car tags.

To research, documents go to www.psearch.syscononline.com

