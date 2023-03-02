Central Alabama Works holding job fair in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Works is holding a hiring event to connect people looking for jobs to employers who have jobs to fill.

According to Central Alabama Works, a variety of jobs with competitive pay and benefits will be available from some of the top employers in the region. The job fair will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Church of the Highlands on Taylor Road in Montgomery.

Job seekers attending the hiring event should come dressed for success and ready to interview with updated copies of their resume in-hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the Montgomery Career Center and take advantage of the free career readiness classes offered, such as resume building, interview success and creating a LinkedIn profile.

For more information, please call (334) 286-1746.

