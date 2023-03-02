Clanton’s Dustin Connell to Compete for $300,000 at Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2023 Bass Pro Tour Championship will stop at Lake Norman just north of Charlotte, NC, on Mar. 8-12.

Clanton’s very own Dustin Connell will be there battling with 40 other professional anglers to become professional bass fishing’s next world champion.

On top of holding the crown of being world champion, the event comes with a $300,000 payday for the winner. Connell currently has five career wins and over $1.2 million in career earnings. This will be his fourth career REDCREST championship appearance.

“It is an accomplishment just to qualify for this event, so I’m excited for the opportunity to fish another Major League Fishing championship event, and I looking forward to competing for $300,000 next week on Lake Norman,” Connell said.

All 40 Anglers will compete on Wednesday and Thursday of the event and will score their five heaviest bass each day. After two days of competition, the field is cut to just the top 20 based on a two-day total cumulative weight.

Weights are then zeroed, and the top 20 anglers compete on Friday. The field will then be trimmed to 15 anglers on Saturday, then the final 10 anglers compete on Sunday.

The winner is determined by the heaviest three-day total (15 bass) cumulative weight, with the winner earning the top prize of $300,000 and the REDCREST 2023 trophy.

