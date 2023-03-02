Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dog helps rescue baby in fire; family trying to recover after losing everything

A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.
A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (Gray News) - A family in Michigan says they have lost everything in a fire but, with the help of their dog, their baby is safe.

Janet Kelley told the Detroit Free Press that a fire broke out at their Detroit-area residence on Feb. 21.

The mother of four said the fire started in the unit below them where another family’s kids were playing with a lighter in a bedroom that lit up a mattress.

The downstairs tenants reportedly alerted everyone about the fire, but black smoke had already filled both units.

Kelley said her 1-year-old daughter was stuck in a playpen inside their unit when fire crews arrived. But the family dog, Blue, refused to leave her side until he alerted rescuers to where she was.

The family said Blue is a 3-year-old pit bull mix. They said he is a rescue dog who has been very protective of them since being added to the family.

According to a GoFundMe account Kelley is organizing, they lost everything in the fire and had their lives turned upside down.

Kelley wrote that they have turned to the fundraising effort for assistance, as they have been staying in their vehicle until finding new housing.

She said she has reached out to the landlord, churches and organizations but did not receive any immediate assistance.

As of Wednesday, the family has received more than $90,000 through online donations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions

Latest News

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Ethan M. Jones, 20, from Millbrook was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.
Millbrook man arrested for harassing high school students
Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."
Tennessee woman is first Black female puppeteer on ‘Sesame Street’
The department chair of petroleum engineering at Texas Tech says crude oil costs may not always...
Gas price fluctuation and what to expect