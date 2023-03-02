First Alert: Rain and rumbles for some Thursday, increased storm threat Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another unusually warm day is ahead for Thursday; most of our area will see temperatures skyrocket into the low to mid 80s again. A few scattered pockets of rain will develop late in the day and into Thursday evening, but these will be scattered in nature and do not impact everyone. Many of us will simply be dry, cloudy and warm... for those who see rain or rumbles, your temperatures might cool a bit into the 70s and you could see some breezy conditions.

A strong cold front will start to approach the region Thursday night. Lows during the night ahead of the front will be in the 60s and gusty winds remaining in place. A thunderstorm or two is possible Thursday night but the main line of showers and storms look to arrive in central and south Alabama through the morning hours on Friday.

As of this writing modal data has a line of showers and storms pushing across Alabama, from west to east, between the hours of 4 am and 1 pm on Friday. Along the line, a few of the showers and storms could be severe, with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible.

Once the line exits the region, winds will pick up out of the north and temperatures will start to cool. The forecast high Friday is near 80 degrees, while Friday night will feature breezy winds and lows in the 40s. All thanks to that cold front pulling cooler temperatures from the north across the region.

The weekend is looking dry and seasonal. Afternoon high both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will remain cool in the 40s and 50s.

Early next week, we warm back into the middle 70s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday. Lows will also creep back into the lower to middle 50s. Rain chances also return to the forecast as we approach mid-week next week.

