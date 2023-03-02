Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall

Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
Girl falls on bungee trampoline at Parkway Place Mall
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You take a trip to the mall with your children and they want to have a turn on the bungee jump trampoline. For some it is a fun experience, however, that is not the case for one Huntsville mother and her child.

It was a typical Saturday for Alisa Crutcher and her 9-year-old daughter Tiana. They made a trip to Parkway Place Mall when Tiana requested to jump on the “Mall Jump” bungee trampoline experience in the food court.

When it was finally her turn to jump, the bungee cord broke while she was in mid-air, propelling Tiana to the side of the trampoline and she hit the floor.

Crutcher said her thought was that of any mother.

“Of course, your first initial reaction when it’s your child is ‘Oh my God’,” Crutcher said.

HEMSI responded to the medical call for Tiana, but thankfully she was not hurt. However, the story does not end there.

Other people witnessed it, then went to Facebook to comment on the incident. Many of them warned parents about the attraction.

Crutcher made her own post on Facebook hoping to prevent this from happening again

“Something needs to be done about this. Other moms need to know that, don’t let your kids jump on that thing because they are not maintaining it.” Crutcher said.

Mall Jump is the company that owns and operates these attractions. Crutcher said she did not sign a waiver, however, there is a sign on the attraction that states:

“I, the participant, understand and acknowledge that play on this amusement device entails both known and unknown risks including, but not limited to, physical injury from falling...”

“...I expressly agree to indemnify and hold Mall Jump Holdings I, Inc harmless for all such fees and costs.”

Crutcher said she was never contacted by Parkway Place Mall or Mall Jump.

After WAFF 48 made multiple attempts to reach Parkway Place for over a week, the mall released a statement.

“We’re aware of the incident and the operator is closed until all appropriate repairs have been made. Additional questions about this situation should be directed to the operator.”

Crutcher says she feels blessed and knows things could have been much worse.

“She was very blessed, she is definitely blessed. She is a tough little country girl,” Crutcher said.

WAFF 48 reached out to Mall Jump multiple times via email for a statement, since we were unable to locate a phone number, but so far have heard nothing back.

We were told the attraction was shut down right after the incident. We visited the attraction two times within the last week, and both times it was closed.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman

Latest News

The department chair of petroleum engineering at Texas Tech says crude oil costs may not always...
Gas price fluctuation and what to expect
The foot soldier was just 19 years old when she crossed Edmund Pettus Bridge.
‘Bloody Sunday’ foot soldier continues bridge crossing tradition decades later
Adolescents are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges post-pandemic.
Youth mental health is a growing concern in Alabama
Youth mental health is a growing concern in Alabama
Youth mental health is a growing concern in Alabama
AAA explains fluctuating gas prices
AAA explains fluctuating gas prices