How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama

“The average household will see a $170 decrease in benefits.”
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As of March 1, the emergency extra food stamp benefits will no longer be in effect in Alabama.

Brandon Hardin, Director of the Food Assistance Division at the Alabama Department of Human Resources told News4 that in January of this year over 300,000 households relied on SNAP benefits.

“All of those households will be affected by the end of these emergency allotments. The average household will see a $170 decrease in benefits,” said Hardin.

According to the latest Census data the average Alabama family is around 3 people. If they received the maximum amount of food assistance in January they would have around $207 a week to spend on groceries. In February, without the extra benefits, that family would only have $164.50 to spend on groceries a week.

Hardin said they have been trying to warn community groups about the increase in need. Hardin said, “We’ve been sending out memos working with our advocacy community. Making sure that individuals at our food banks know that there is a potential for incoming folks who maybe have never visited a food bank.”

The Dothan Salvation Army released a statement saying they are working to ramp up their supplies in their food pantry to support those who will be suffering from food shortages.

Hardin also suggested reaching out to churches and other community groups that may be able to provide food assistance.

