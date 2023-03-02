Advertise
Leading aerospace supplier to open first US facility in Alabama

Velocity Composites launching in Alabama.
Velocity Composites launching in Alabama.(Source: WSFA 12 News via Velocity Composites)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A leading aerospace industry supplier has announced it will open its first U.S. site in Alabama.

Velocity Composites had announced a $100 million agreement with Tallassee-based manufacturing facility GKN. The new 40,000-square-foot facility will be located near the current GKN facility on Tuckabatchee Road.

The new facility will build and supply all the composite material kits for GKN’s aerostructure which will be upgraded to the required clean room standard. It will also include Velocity’s propriety digital technology and latest manufacturing systems, covering a diverse range of high-performance composite structures across military, civil, and business jet programs.

“This is a major milestone for Velocity as we make a permanent entry into the US market and expand our long-standing relationship with GKN,” Andy Beaden, chairman of Velocity Composites, said. “During the pandemic, we worked hard to deepen our relationships with clients and further invest in our technology to prepare for the recovery.”

Velocity plans to train and employ up to 30 local staff, supported initially by existing staff from the UK.

The agreement builds on Velocity’s long-standing relationship with GKN Aerospace which started in 2015 and includes existing contracts at three of GKN Aerospace’s UK sites, including Bristol, Luton, and the Isle of Wight.

