Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged following Montgomery police chase Wednesday

Quiaeem Boines is charged with first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Quiaeem Boines is charged with first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say one of the people taken into custody after Wednesday’s pursuit is facing charges.

Quiaeem Boines, 26, is charged with first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The arrest affidavits allege Boines shot at a man while stealing. The victim was inside a home at the time. The bullet struck a bedroom window, investigators say.

Boines was caught after the vehicle he was in fled police and crashed along the service road in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard, near Sam’s Club.

Maj. Saba Coleman said four people were taken into custody at the crash scene. So far, Boines is the only one who has been charged. Coleman said charges for the other three are still pending as the investigation continues.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal early...
Man dead in early morning Montgomery homicide
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs

Latest News

Michael McCall Jr. was last seen on February 15 in the area of Hayneville.
Public assistance needed in search for missing Lowndes County man
Image of tornado damage in Autauga County from Jan. 12, 2023.
2 weeks left for Alabama storm survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
Tom Rogers, the managing director of Auburn’s new Aviation and Aerospace ID Lab, is pictured...
Auburn University launches new aviation and aerospace research lab
WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson is taking a closer look at the issue in a...
Silent Sirens: A WSFA 12 News special report