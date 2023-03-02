Man charged following Montgomery police chase Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say one of the people taken into custody after Wednesday’s pursuit is facing charges.

Quiaeem Boines, 26, is charged with first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The arrest affidavits allege Boines shot at a man while stealing. The victim was inside a home at the time. The bullet struck a bedroom window, investigators say.

Boines was caught after the vehicle he was in fled police and crashed along the service road in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard, near Sam’s Club.

Maj. Saba Coleman said four people were taken into custody at the crash scene. So far, Boines is the only one who has been charged. Coleman said charges for the other three are still pending as the investigation continues.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.