Man dead in early morning Montgomery homicide

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal early...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after an early Thursday morning shooting turned deadly.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue, located near Mobile Highway, around 12:45 a.m.

On scene, first responders found the Fredrikis Heard, a 26-year-old Montgomery resident, in life-threatening condition. He was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

MPD said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No motive or suspect was immediately known.

Anyone with any information about Heard’s homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

