Millbrook man arrested for harassing high school students

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook Police received several complaints regarding multiple Stanhope Elmore High School students receiving harassing communications through social media, which caused them to feel threatened.

Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 2:12 PM, the alleged offender, Ethan M. Jones, a 20-year-old Millbrook resident, was arrested, being charged with four counts of Harassing Communications, a Class C misdemeanor.

According to police, the students notified school administrators that they received threats from a former student who addressed each victim using racial slurs and threatened physical harm to each, stating that he would shoot them.

Even though the students reporting these threats were not on the school’s campus when the alleged threats were made, school officials decided to place the school campus on a soft lockdown and immediately notified law enforcement and the Elmore County Board of Education.

The Millbrook Police Department’s School Resource Officer contacted each victim and documented each criminal offense, as reported by each victim. Those reports were forwarded to the Millbrook Municipal Court, which upon review of each case, issued a total of four warrants for the alleged offender’s arrest for four counts of Harassing Communications.

“I am extremely proud of our School Resource Officer and officers assigned to work security at our City schools, the administrative staff at Stanhope Elmore, and the Elmore County Board of Education for the manner in which they communicated with each other and took quick and decisive actions in addressing these complaints, as well as any potential threat to the school, it’s students, faculty, and staff,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. “Our intent was to investigate these reports while ensuring that we had an adequate law enforcement presence in and around the school, to locate the individual that allegedly made those threats, and to affect the alleged offender’s arrest as soon as we could secure arrest warrants. That occurred about as quickly and efficiently as it possibly could.”

Chief Johnson went on to say, “I want to make one thing perfectly clear, it has been a tough week for the students, administrators, faculty, and staff at Stanhope Elmore, as they have experienced the loss of a fellow student, classmate, and friend. So this, on top of everything else, made an already difficult situation worse. That said, no matter what the circumstances, we take the safety and security of our young people in this community very serious, particularly when they are in a school setting. I’m glad that we were able to resolve this matter quickly and hope that this will serve as an example that we take these matters seriously and that we will work with our schools to take the steps necessary to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone who presents a danger to our young people or attempts to disrupt a safe learning environment for the students in our school system. We won’t tolerate this type of behavior in our community.”

Jones was processed and released on bond. No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.