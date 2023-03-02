Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

One person dead following house fire in Phenix City

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Phenix City.(Live 5)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the victim was identified as a 60-year-old man.

Sumbry says the fire occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 2, in the 800 block of 16th Avenue in Phenix City.

The victim’s body will be sent to AL Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman

Latest News

The Rundown: Events happening from March 3rd-5th
The Rundown: Events happening the first weekend of March
Velocity Composites launching in Alabama.
Leading aerospace supplier to open first US facility in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal early...
Man dead in early morning Montgomery homicide
City of Evergreen City Hall
Governor Ivey awards grant to bring jobs & commerce to Evergreen
Central AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with Hope Inspired Ministries, Better Together and...
Central Alabama Works holding job fair in Montgomery