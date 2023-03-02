Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game

Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder. (Source: CNN, UCF, MEGAN BROWN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most everyone has heard of a rain delay at sports events, but what about a parrot delay?

That’s what happened when a pair of parrots invaded a college women’s softball game, and one of them landed on the home base umpire.

The birds took over the field, causing a flap and freaking out the women’s softball players at the University of Central Florida’s field and causing an umpire to duck.

Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.

“I felt the wind from the wings and a gasp from the crowd,” he explained.

Stears was so unfazed he pretended to put on his mask as if to resume the game with the parrot on him.

When he tried to touch the bird, the parrot retreated to the other shoulder.

Megan Brown, Tiki and Lelu’s owner, was letting them fly free behind the stadium and said they always come back.

“Tiki’s the one who eventually got tired and decided to land on the umpire,” Brown said, adding she was a little surprised Tiki didn’t nip the umpire when he touched him.

After about half a minute sitting on Stears’ shoulder, one of the grounds crew lured Tiki to him and escorted the bird out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot
Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival in Marseille,...
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting an online surplus property...
State surplus property auction starts March 4
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely
FILE - Flower tributes are displayed at St. Ann's Square, Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017,...
MI5 lost chance to stop Ariana Grande concert attack, inquiry says