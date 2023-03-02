The Plains Taproom officially opens in Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new business recently opened its doors in downtown Auburn called The Plains Taproom. It’s the 2nd largest self-pour establishment in the state of Alabama with over 40 beverages to choose from.

“Our grand opening is going to be March 21st, which is three 21 for down syndrome that is the 3rd copy of the 21st chromosome so we specifically picked that day and were going to have tap 21 set up for whatever that beverage is 100% proceeds are going to give away to local charity,” said one of three owners Dion Peoples.

Owners Justin Alexander and Dion Peoples each have a daughter with Down Syndrome, both wanting to create a family-friendly business, the idea of a taproom came after a trip visiting a self-pour taproom in Orange Beach.

“Were family oriented. I mean you’ll see our kids in here running around you know families come in with their kids. We have games they can play,” said Justin Alexander.

The Plains Taproom offers non- alcoholic beverages plus 40 kinds of beer and wine where you’re charged by the ounce…

Here’s how it works, An employee will scan the customers ID and credit card and them give them a pour card, the customer can grab a glass, choose a beverage and insert the card in the slot above the tap and pour!

“It has a two-drink limit so after your pour either 32 ounces of beer or 10 ounces of wine you will have to see a staff member to get re-authorized,” said Dion Peoples.

It also shows you how much you’ve spent after each pour.

Owner Scott Brown said the self-pour concept prevents customers from waiting in long lines…

“Or you can pour as little as your want just to sample it enables the consumer to try a variety of beers without having to get the full pour,” said Scott Brown.

The plains taproom offers food as well… Brown said they have traditional bar food but every few weeks have a rotating menu offering different types of food.

