Police investigating deadly Selma shooting

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning homicide.

According to police, on Mar. 2 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Selma Police received a call in reference to shots fired in the area of Division St. and Burgundy Ave.

Once on the scene, SPD officers saw a silver Chevrolet at the intersection with an unresponsive male in the driver seat that appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Paramedics were called to the scene. However, the victim, identified as Quintaruis Perkins, 20, of Selma, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dallas County Coroner.

The Selma Police Department is asking if anyone has any information that you believe will bring the person(s) involved in the crime to justice, please contact 334-874-2190.

No further details are being released at this time, and the case remains under investigation.

