Public assistance needed in search for missing Lowndes County man

Michael McCall Jr. was last seen on February 15 in the area of Hayneville.
Michael McCall Jr. was last seen on February 15 in the area of Hayneville.(Crimestoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael McCall Jr., who was last seen on Feb. 15 in the Hayneville area.

McCall, 32, is described as a black male who stands around 6′4″ and weighs approximately 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say McCall suffers from a mental health condition and is known to frequent Montgomery.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael McCall Jr., please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case of a follow-up question.

