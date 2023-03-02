Reward offered for information regarding February homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are requesting information regarding the murder of Yvette Carter, 52, of Montgomery, and are asking anyone that may have information to please come forward.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2023, at about 10:35 p.m., police and medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, units found the victim, Yvette Carter, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators are requesting information regarding this homicide investigation and are asking anyone that may have information to please come forward.

If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

