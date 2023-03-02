The Rundown: Events happening the first weekend of March

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the month of March already and with the temperatures heating up, let’s find you something to fill up your weekend.

This weekend is the 58th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. You can spend the weekend in Selma to commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the Selma to Montgomery March, and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. There are several events from a history bowl, parade, pageant, and of course, the bridge crossing. President Biden will also be in attendance on Sunday.

This is the final weekend to catch Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre “Of Mice & Men.” There are several showtimes, so be sure not to miss it.

The Montgomery Chorale presents Enchanted Isle with the sounds of folksongs from Ireland, Scotland, and England. Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

Opelika will be having their Food Truck Fridays and you can also see the legendary Gladys Knight at Wind Creek Wetumpka at 8 p.m.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Mar. 3rd:

Saturday, Mar. 4th:

Sunday, Mar. 5th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don't see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com.

