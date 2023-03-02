Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

The Rundown: Events happening the first weekend of March

The Rundown: Events happening from March 3rd-5th
The Rundown: Events happening from March 3rd-5th(WSFA)
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the month of March already and with the temperatures heating up, let’s find you something to fill up your weekend.

This weekend is the 58th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. You can spend the weekend in Selma to commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the Selma to Montgomery March, and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. There are several events from a history bowl, parade, pageant, and of course, the bridge crossing. President Biden will also be in attendance on Sunday.

This is the final weekend to catch Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre “Of Mice & Men.” There are several showtimes, so be sure not to miss it.

The Montgomery Chorale presents Enchanted Isle with the sounds of folksongs from Ireland, Scotland, and England. Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

Opelika will be having their Food Truck Fridays and you can also see the legendary Gladys Knight at Wind Creek Wetumpka at 8 p.m.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Mar. 3rd:

Saturday, Mar. 4th:

Sunday, Mar. 5th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman

Latest News

The Rundown: Events happening from Feb. 24-26th
The Rundown: A little something for everyone this weekend
The Rundown: Feb. 24th-26th
The Rundown: Feb. 24th-26th
Alabama State University has been selected to host the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands.
ASU hosting 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands this weekend
The Rundown: Feb. 17th-19th
The Rundown: Feb. 17th-19th