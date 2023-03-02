Silent Sirens: A WSFA 12 News special report

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are used to severe weather. From tornadoes, to strong thunderstorms and even hurricanes, we’ve seen it all.

If you’re going to live here, you’re going to experience the severe weather, and the First Alert Weather team is going to be here to keep you informed!

There’s something WSFA 12 News often hears from people after the storms hit, something those people didn’t hear: Their area weather siren.

It’s important to make sure you know where you go if you are put under a tornado warning. That includes understanding that if you are inside, you likely will *not* hear tornado sirens, which are meant to alert people outside of danger.

That could put you at risk if you’re depending on a siren’s sound to keep you alert and safe inside your home or business.

WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson has put together a special report called “Silent Sirens,” as a way of taking a closer look at the issue in hopes of providing more options for people who are inside.

The special airs Friday, March 3 on WSFA 12 News at 6.

