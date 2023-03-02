Advertise
State surplus property auction starts March 4

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting an online surplus property auction this week.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting an online surplus property auction this week.(Source: ADECA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Laptops, office furniture, vehicles, and more are among the lots up for bid in the next online state surplus property auction starting this Saturday.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, with bidding running until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 12.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10.

Most items are used and may contain hidden defects. All known information per item lot is included in the asset description.

Items are sold as is with no warranty, and all sales are final.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management, and recreation development.

For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions.

The auction items will be listed here starting Saturday: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.

