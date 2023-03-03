Baptist Health hosting 2023 Bun Run for Colon Cancer Awareness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Bun Run is set for Saturday, Mar. 4, with registration beginning at 7 a.m.

The event will take place at the DeBoer Building on the campus of Baptist Medical Center East, located at 301 Brown Springs Road in Montgomery.

Baptist Health stated that they are excited to host the River Regions only Colon Cancer Awareness run.

This event aims to raise funds for colon cancer patients that need assistance with the cost of treatments, transportation, and other needs associated with their diagnosis. All proceeds will be donated to the Baptist Health Care Foundation, through which funds will be distributed to Baptist Medical Center East Endoscopy colon cancer patients.

There are currently more than 100 participants signed up for the event and dozens of vendors offering free colon cancer screenings.

The family fun event features a 5K run, a 1-mile fun walk, and a kid’s dash.

Registration Fees:

5K Early Bird Discount (Until 2/3) (Includes T-shirt)- $25

5K Registration After Feb. 3 (Includes T-shirt)- $30

Day of Registration (Shirt not guaranteed) - $35

Left Behind (Virtual Runner) - $20

1 Mile Walk - $10

Kids Dash - FREE

Every child that is registered for the kid’s dash will receive a superhero cape to wear. There will be an inflatable and face painting for the kids as well.

Adult participants will each receive a Bun Run t-shirt with their registration. Additionally, there will be awards given to race winners for the top female and male categories.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

