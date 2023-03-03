Comeback complete, Trinity girls win 3A Basketball State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Trinity girls used a late offensive push to take down Clements in the AHSAA Girls 3A State Championship game Thursday afternoon by a score of 52-48.

“I mean, these girls have worked like crazy to create beauty relationally. They love each other, and they fought, then Emma Kate knocks one down. That girl has busted her tail all her life,” said head coach David Smith.

The Wildcats didn’t take the easy path in the state title game, but nonetheless, they persevered. They trailed Clements 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, with Maddie Smith accounting for five of those seven points.

Late into the second quarter, the Wildcats were still trailing by a score of 22-17 with just over three minutes remaining in the half. However, the team closed the gap down to a three-point lead and were only trailing 26-23 heading into halftime.

The Clements girls then spread their lead back out over Trinity in the third quarter, leading 37-29 as the two teams headed into the fourth.

With 6:24 remaining in the game, the championship was back in sight when Emma Kate Smith nailed a three-pointer to bring the Wildcats within three points.

Late in the game, Smith came up huge for the Wildcats hitting two huge three’s and with just under four minutes remaining in the game, the Wildcats took a 41-37 lead and never turned back.

With 37 seconds remaining in the game, Clements knocked down a three and cut the Wildcat lead down to five points. However, it was too large of a deficit for the Colts to overcome, and in Trinity’s first trip to the Final Four since 2014, they were crowned state champs.

Emma Kate Smith, who had 14 points in the victory, said, “dad always says when I get discouraged, and I feel like I’m not making it, he’s like, keep shooting cause shooters gonna shoot, and it’s gonna fall eventually.”

The Wildcats last trip to the finals was in 1998, when they lost to Mars Hill Bible in the class 1A finals. This was the first state championship for Trinity since 1995, when the Wildcats were a 2A school.

