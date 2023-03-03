First Alert: Tracking potential severe storms through early Friday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cloudy and warm morning is in progress across Alabama... we are preparing for a line of showers and thunderstorms to roll through our area within the next few hours. Ahead of any activity, we are pretty windy - that will be part of the forecast all day (before, during and even after any rain passes through the state). The main concern today will be a fast-moving line of thunderstorms will race across the state Friday late morning through the early afternoon, bringing a risk of isolated damaging wind and tornadoes to the state.

For 99% of you, this will just be 30-45 minutes of rain and a windy day. But, in isolated problem areas, the weather could briefly turn dangerous.

Have multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings and plan ahead of time where you’d go in the event of a tornado.

When do storms arrive, and how long do they stick around? Amanda has a county-by-county breakdown!

Even away from thunderstorms, Friday will be very windy. The breeze could gust as high as 45 miles per hour in spots, isolated tree damage and/or power outages could occur, even away from thunderstorms.

Once the line exits the region, winds will pick up out of the north and temperatures will start to cool. The forecast high Friday is near 80 degrees, while Friday night will feature breezy winds and lows in the 40s. All thanks to that cold front pulling cooler temperatures from the north across the region.

Tracking morning storms, then a quick and seasonable weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend is looking dry and seasonal! Afternoon high both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy sky; overnight lows will remain cool in the 40s and 50s.

Early next week, we warm back into the mid 70s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday. Lows will also creep back into the lower to middle 50s.

Rain chances also return to the forecast as we approach mid-week next week...

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.