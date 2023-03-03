Advertise
Flatwood storm victims receive new trailers

The River Region United Way was able to get trailers for two families in the area.
The River Region United Way was able to get trailers for two families in the area.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a fresh start for Jeffrey Jordan and his brother Clem Jordan.

“Glad to be back at home,” Jeffrey Jordan said.

The Flatwood storm victims received a brand-new mobile home Thursday, it comes months after theirs was destroyed the in an EF2 tornado.

“God is good,” Jeffrey Jordan said. “I appreciate everyone who’s donated.”

The River Region United Way says the Flatwood community did not receive federal, state or local funding. Still, the United Way was able to get trailers for two families in the area.

“Every single dime that has been raised so far has come from the generosity of this community,” said Jannah Bailey, president and CEO of the River Region United Way.

For weeks, the United Way has been collecting money for the residents. That is how they funded these trailers.

While progress is being made, the United Way says they are not done.

“If you can afford another dollar, another $20, another $100, please do because we’ve got 12 other families that we’ve got to get housing for,” Bailey said.

You can donate to the River Region United Way via smartphone by texting “Flatwood” to 41444.

