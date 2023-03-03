Advertise
Investigation underway after body found in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man's body was found in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street on March 3,...
Montgomery police say a man's body was found in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street on March 3, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The discovery of a body in Montgomery Friday afternoon prompted a police presence around the area.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers were called about a body in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street at about 1:15 p.m. She said responding officers encountered a person of interest who ran inside a home. She said this person eventually surrendered and was detained without incident.

Coleman said that’s where officers found a man’s body.

It is not yet clear how the man died. The case is currently classified as a death investigation.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

