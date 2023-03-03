‘Major delays’ on I-85 SB near exit 16 after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound near exit 16, the Pike Road exit.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash has caused both lanes in the area to be blocked.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the incident involved two separate crashes, one involving a commercial vehicle. Lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
Emergency personnel are on the scene working to clear the roadway.
There is congestion in the area, according to ALDOT. Motorists traveling in this direction should expect major delays.
