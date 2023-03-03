‘Major delays’ on I-85 SB near exit 16 after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound near exit 16, the Pike Road exit.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash has caused both lanes in the area to be blocked.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the incident involved two separate crashes, one involving a commercial vehicle. Lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Emergency personnel are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

I85 SB MP18 at the Montgomery/Macon Co line is completely shut down at this time. Please re route onto Hwy 80 at the... Posted by Shorter Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, March 3, 2023

There is congestion in the area, according to ALDOT. Motorists traveling in this direction should expect major delays.

