Pastor Glasgow sentencing on drug, other charges set in June

Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Pastor Kenneth Glasgow faces 20 years when he is sentenced June 1, a date set on Wednesday.

Glasgow, civil rights leader Al Sharpton’s brother, pleaded guilty last week to drug, mail fraud, and tax evasion charges.

Federal prosecutors say besides conspiring to distribute drugs, Glasgow took money from non-profits he founded but failed to report that income.

He still faces charges that he assaulted a Dothan police officer who, per investigators, attempted to wrestle cocaine from Glasgow during a traffic stop.

No trial date is set for those Houston County felony cases.

A felon voting rights activist and frequent critic of Alabama prison conditions, Glasgow plans to be active in Bloody Sunday commemoration, an annual event in Selma this weekend.

