Pedestrian killed in Thursday evening Troy collision identified

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian killed Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Highway 231 around 6:40 p.m. on reports of a crash. On scene, first responders found a three-vehicle crash that also involved a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, since identified as Howard James Verner, 72, of Clayton, died on the scene.

No other details were immediately available as an investigation continues.

