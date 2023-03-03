Advertise
Pedestrian killed in Thursday evening Troy collision identified

Pedestrian Howard James Verner, 72, of Clayton, was killed Thursday evening in a collision in...
Pedestrian Howard James Verner, 72, of Clayton, was killed Thursday evening in a collision in Troy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian killed Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Highway 231 around 6:40 p.m. on reports of a crash. On scene, first responders found a three-vehicle crash that also involved a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, since identified as Howard James Verner, 72, of Clayton, died on the scene.

No other details were immediately available as an investigation continues.

