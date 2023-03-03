Santuck chief fighting fires for 50 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Santuck Fire Chief Tommy Sanford has been here from the start.

“We’ve been here over 50 years,” said Sanford.

It started with a fire they couldn’t put out.

“I went to the first meeting after we lost a house in our community. There was not a fire truck close to respond, and they lost everything they had,” Sanford said.

In the last 51 years, Sanford has been chief twice. He’s going on 25 years this time. Being a volunteer firefighter isn’t easy.

“It’s not a job because we don’t get paid. We’re strictly all volunteers, and I can’t tell you the dedication of our volunteers in this community,” Sanford said. “They work all night on a fire and then gotta get up and go to work the next day.”

For folks like Sanford, it’s not about the money. It’s a calling.

“When we go by a house that we responded to because of a fire, or when you see a lady walking in the street that you had to cut out of a car, and she’s doing good now, those are the things I’m most proud of.”

Plenty of things have changed, including trucks, equipment, and technology. At 71 years old, Chief Sanford has no plans of calling it quits anytime soon.

“We’re thinking about putting a wheelchair ramp on the back (for me). I’m going to do it as long as I can,” Sanford said.

This place really is family. His dad was the chief here too. Like father, like son. Saving lives and a passion for his community in Santuck, Alabama. It’s home.

