Tuskegee’s Mark Daniels Jr. to Compete for $300,000 at Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2023 Bass Pro Tour Championship will take place at Lake Norman just north of Charlotte, NC, on Mar. 8-12.

Tuskegee’s very own Mark Daniels Jr. will be one of the 40 professional anglers chasing the dream of being professional bass fishing’s next world champion.

“It is an accomplishment just to qualify for this event, so I’m excited for the opportunity to fish another Major League Fishing championship event, and I am looking forward to competing for $300,000 next week on Lake Norman,” Daniels said.

Daniels currently has three career wins and more than $1 million in career earnings. This will be his third REDCREST appearance.

All 40 Anglers will compete on Wednesday and Thursday of the event and score their five heaviest bass daily. After two days of competition, the field is cut to just the top 20 based on a two-day total cumulative weight.

Weights are then zeroed, and the top 20 anglers compete on Friday. The field will then be trimmed to 15 anglers on Saturday, and then the final 10 anglers will compete on Sunday.

The winner is determined by the heaviest three-day total (15 bass) cumulative weight, with the winner earning the top prize of $300,000 and the REDCREST 2023 trophy.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.