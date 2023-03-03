Two inmate deaths reported at Limestone Correctional Facility

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed two inmates serving time in the Limestone Correctional Facility have died in the past two days.

Inmate Joshua Ledlow, 39 was discovered unresponsive in his cell on Thursday. Life-saving measures were administered and he was taken to the Health Care Unit. The medical staff was unable to resuscitate him.

Ledlow was serving a 15-year sentence for Burglary III out of Cullman County.

Inmate Mohamad Osman, 33 was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday. He was also taken to the Health Care Unit where medical staff was unable to resuscitate him.

Osman was serving a 20-year sentence for Child Abuse out of Autauga County.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating both deaths. The causes of the deaths is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.

