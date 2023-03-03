Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WSFA will cover anniversary of 2019 Lee County tornado Friday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will be live in Lee County Friday as we look back at the deadly tornado that struck on May 3, 2019.

An EF4 moved from northeast Macon County to Smiths Station in Lee County. Twenty-three people were killed, and at least 90 were injured.

WSFA will have coverage in all newscasts Friday. We will be live from the area on Today in Alabama, then at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. Also in the 6 p.m. newscast will be a special report from chief meteorologist Josh Johnson titled “Silent Sirens.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:40 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the...
4 suspects arrested after Montgomery police pursuit
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal early...
Man dead in early morning Montgomery homicide
Montgomery County DA's office loses 5 victims advocates
Montgomery County DA’s office loses all victims advocate positions
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs

Latest News

Security in downtown Selma is a top priority for Sunday’s 58th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.
Law enforcement working with secret service ahead of Biden’s visit to Selma
At the World Conference of Mayors in Tuskegee, Alabama leaders were focused on tackling one...
Alabama leaders discuss gun storage safety
We're just days away from primary elections in Alabama. We're getting some insight into how...
Lawmakers to debate bills on election security
Residents in the Flatwood Community got some much needed aid today.
Flatwood community receives trailers months after tornado