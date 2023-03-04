First Alert: Tracking dry, mild & mainly sunny end to the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday has shaped up to be a beautiful day. Mainly sunny skies have prevailed with a few fair weather clouds. Afternoon highs warmed well into the 70s and 80s with light winds out of the west. Conditions remain calm and clear tonight. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s under fair skies and a bit of a north breeze.

Sunday will be another warm and mostly sunny day. Highs will warm well into the 70s and 80s with east winds around 5 mph. Sunday night, lows will hover near 50 degrees and winds are forecast to be light to calm.

Our warm trend continues as we move into next week. Monday will again warm on either side of 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Lows Monday night will hover in the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

A disturbance moves close to the area on Tuesday, giving us the chance for a few showers here or there. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A slight chance for a shower continues into Tuesday night and lows will be mild in the 50s and 60s.

Another pulse of energy tries to move into the state on Wednesday, that system will again keep with a low end chance for rain on Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are possible during the day, but most will remain dry and contend with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s under a cloudy sky.

Thursday and Friday both feature mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s through late week with lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances remain limited to end the week, with one or two showers possible.

Long range forecast models indicate a major cold front expected to sweep across the area sometime Friday into the weekend ahead. That front will bring the potential for wind, rain and a few thunderstorms. Timing and specifics are limited at the moment but just a FIRST ALERT that we are tracking a strong cold front sometime between Friday and Sunday of this upcoming week.

Another FIRST ALERT head up for a blast of cold air behind the late week front we are tracking. Long range temperature forecast shows highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s, between Sunday, March 12th and Thursday, March 16th. Again, timing and specifics are still too far to pinpoint but it would be good not to plant anything you can’t afford to lose, because it’s possible that Alabama will face more frost and/or freeze issues over the next few weeks.

