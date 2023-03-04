Juvienile shot Saturday afternoon in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in Montgomery on Chase Park Drive.

According to MPD, on Saturday at about 1:38 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2400 block of Chase Park Drive in response to a subject shot.

Upon arrival, a juvenile male was located who had sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests, and there is no further information available related to this ongoing investigation.

