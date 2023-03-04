PCA Girls Basketball wins third straight state title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Christian Academy girls completed the 3-peat Thursday evening when they defeated Priceville 76-59 in the 4A state championship game.

The Panthers jumped out to a seven-point lead early in the first quarter and never looked back. They carried an 18-12 lead into the second quarter, fueled by six points from Avery Rogers.

Priceville was able to cut the lead down to two points in the second quarter, but the high-powered PCA offense pushed that lead out to seven points and took a 36-29 lead into the half.

PCA held steady to open the second half and began to stretch out the lead in a stellar third-quarter performance.

With an 18-point lead to start the fourth quarter, the PCA girls added 18 points to the scoreboard and pulled away to a comfortable lead.

At the final buzzer, the Panthers were victorious and got to take home the hardware for a third straight year.

