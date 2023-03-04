Pedestrian struck in fatal Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Andalusia man early Friday night.

According to ALEA, at approximately 7:17 p.m. Friday, Joseph J. Hart, 52, of Andalusia, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a Dozier woman.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 84 near the 136-mile marker, approximately four miles east of Andalusia.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.