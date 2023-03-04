Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pedestrian struck in fatal Covington County crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Andalusia man early Friday night.

According to ALEA, at approximately 7:17 p.m. Friday, Joseph J. Hart, 52, of Andalusia, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a Dozier woman.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 84 near the 136-mile marker, approximately four miles east of Andalusia.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man's body was found in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street on March 3,...
Investigation underway after body found in Montgomery
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Tracking dry, seasonal & mainly sunny weekend

Latest News

Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.
Montgomery Motor Speedway to hold 59th annual Alabama 200
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
The PCA Panthers complete the 3-peat on Thursday and took home another state title
PCA Girls Basketball wins third straight state title
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported