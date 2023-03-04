Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four people suffered injuries in a barrage of gunfire during a donnybrook in Dothan early Saturday. Three were shot and another trampled, per police.

The incident occurred about 12:30 at D&B Seafood and Lounge that is in a Dothan hotel along Ross Clark Circle’s west side.

All of the injured are expected to survive, Dothan Police Chief Will Benny told News 4.

He also said that one of those involved took a security guard’s gun, but he did not specify if that gun fired shots that left others wounded.

“The matter is under investigation and charges are pending,” he said.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man's body was found in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street on March 3,...
Investigation underway after body found in Montgomery
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Tracking dry, seasonal & mainly sunny weekend

Latest News

Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.
Montgomery Motor Speedway to hold 59th annual Alabama 200
Pedestrian struck in fatal Covington County crash
The PCA Panthers complete the 3-peat on Thursday and took home another state title
PCA Girls Basketball wins third straight state title
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported