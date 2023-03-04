Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine

TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the X-ray machine.(TSA Northeast via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) - Authorities at a Virginia airport say they recently found a live pet in a person’s carry-on bag.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said a cat was sent through an X-ray machine at the Norfolk International Airport.

Farbstein shared the X-ray image on social media along with a note to pet owners urging them to not send their pets through the X-ray machines at TSA checkpoints.

According to the agency, the traveler in this case either didn’t know they were supposed to take the cat out of the bag before going through the checkpoint or forgot.

The cat, and its owner, had to go through security again, the proper way.

Cats and dogs must walk or be carried through the metal detector, according to the TSA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man's body was found in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street on March 3,...
Investigation underway after body found in Montgomery
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Tracking dry, seasonal & mainly sunny weekend

Latest News

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.
Montgomery Motor Speedway to hold 59th annual Alabama 200
Pedestrian struck in fatal Covington County crash
A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured