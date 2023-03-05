Advertise
UAB Football to begin spring practice

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB the Blazers, along with Head Coach Trent Dilfer, will take to the field for the first time Monday, March 6.

This will mark the first of 15 practices this spring, including the Spring Game at Protective Stadium April 6.

This will be the football program’s inaugural season competing in the American Athletic Conference.

The season opens on August 31 when the Blazers play North Carolina A&T in Birmingham.

