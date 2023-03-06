1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at weekend Macon County barbecue

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died and another is recovering after a shooting in Macon County over the weekend.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, the shooting happened during a barbecue on Sunday in the Brownville Community. The shooter, who was not one of the party attendees according to Brunson, began shooting.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. It’s unclear how extensive the second victim’s injuries are.

Sheriff Brunson said his department is working hard to bring the suspects to justice. He also added how senseless the crime was.

“We’ve got to find another way to solve our problems other than gun violence,” Brunson said.

No arrests have been made and no motive has been released.

