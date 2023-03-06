Advertise
LIVE: Biden speaks at firefighters conference

Biden speaks Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

The IAFF represents more than 334,000 full-time firefighters and paramedics in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Hundreds of firefighters are expected to be in attendance for the conference.

The organization advocates and lobbies lawmakers for issues affecting the health, safety and other issues for fire officials.

The group backed a recent bipartisan bill aimed at railway safety in response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which would also include a larger budget for hazardous materials training.

