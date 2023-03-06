Advertise
Enterprise Fire Department accepting U.S. flags for retirement

EFD is accepting flags at all four stations.
EFD is accepting flags at all four stations.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you have a damaged flag at home, there are organizations that can help you dispose of it.

The Enterprise Fire Department is accepting all American flags that are in need of being retired. Once given to the department, they will move them to the VFW, where they will ensure the flags are properly retired.

EPD
EPD(EPD)

Flags need to be retired when they take damage and are no longer considered a fitting emblem of display.

“I mean, it’s the American flag. It is our nation’s symbol,” said Enterprise Fire Chief, Christopher Davis. “We want to make sure they are treated with respect and properly.

“There’s a lot of people are unaware of what to do if they have a damaged flag and we want to make sure they have an easy way to retire that.”EFD will be accepting flags at all four of their offices.

  • Central: 301 Plaza Drive
  • East: 1701 Rucker Boulevard
  • North: 1201 Dauphin Street
  • 102 Aviation Boulevard

