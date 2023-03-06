First Alert: Warm this week, with increasing rain chances late week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a crisp start to Monday! Out-the-door temperatures are in the 40s and 50s under a fair sky. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with warm afternoon temperatures. Highs will top out on either side of 80 degrees with light winds. Tonight we keep with partly cloudy skies. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s and a passing shower is possible.

A frontal boundary is expected to lift across the region. That will keep with widely scattered showers across the region Tuesday. Highs will remain warm, in the 70s and 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain light during the day tomorrow but increase by Tuesday night. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s with a few clouds.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The aforementioned frontal boundary will stall across Central Alabama, keeping an active weather pattern in place Wednesday all the way through the upcoming weekend. That means scattered to isolated pockets of rain will be possible each day through mid-to-late week and into the weekend.

The stalled front will also play an important role when it comes to temperatures, those residing north of the front will be cooler while locations south of the front will be warmer, something we will watch closely how it plays out through the week.

Wednesday is looking warm. Highs will top out in the 70s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. A pulse of energy will move along the front and try to bring increased rain chances midweek, but like the remainder of the forecast those showers will be scattered in nature, meaning some will see rain while others remain dry. Lows will again fall into the 50s overnight.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

By Thursday and Friday, afternoon highs are trending cooler while rain chances are trending higher, especially by Friday. Highs to end the week will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain chances will be scattered on Thursday but looking a bit more widespread on Friday, all thanks to another pulse of energy moving along the stalled boundary.

The weekend is looking partly cloudy and cooler. Highs are trending into the 50s and 60s while lows cool in the 30s and 40s. There are still questions on if we get a pulse of energy to push the stalled boundary out of the region, and filter cooler air into place, something we are tracking and will update the First Alert forecast with each new forecast run into the WSFA Storm Track Zone.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Just know we are tracking a major cool down to temperatures either this weekend, or for the start of next week, just a FIRST ALERT head up to what we are watching for and tracking.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.